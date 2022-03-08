Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCC stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.