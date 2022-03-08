Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOUYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bouygues from €44.00 ($47.83) to €43.00 ($46.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €35.00 ($38.04) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

