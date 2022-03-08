Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.25

Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 1550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

