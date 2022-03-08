Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BREZ stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

