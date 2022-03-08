Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

BRDG opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 21.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,836,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

