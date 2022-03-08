Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
BRDG opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 21.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,836,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
