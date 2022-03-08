Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $4.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of BHF opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

