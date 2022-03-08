British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Mar 8th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,947.50 ($38.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £67.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,124.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,805.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

