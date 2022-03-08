British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,947.50 ($38.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £67.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,124.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,805.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

