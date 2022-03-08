Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $570.70 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $595.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.28.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

