Brokerages Anticipate Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million.
Fluence Energy stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $39.40.
In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
