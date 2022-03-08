Brokerages Anticipate Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

