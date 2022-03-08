Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,755.07.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $45.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $912.28. 50,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.04 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.