Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.57 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $13.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

