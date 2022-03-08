Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) to announce $34.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.81 billion to $35.26 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $136.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.39 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

CNC opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Ossiam grew its stake in Centene by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

