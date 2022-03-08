Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

