Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.00. 83,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,722. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $158.44 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

