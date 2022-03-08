Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

LIND has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

LIND stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 429,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,749. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $685.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

