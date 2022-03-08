Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $340.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.52 million and the highest is $359.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $84.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.
NYSE RHP traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,506. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
