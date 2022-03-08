Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 billion to $80.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $125.32 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

