Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post $1.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.68. 67,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $99.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

