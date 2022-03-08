Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Target Price at C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE:AQN opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

