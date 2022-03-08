Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT at $16.65

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.81.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

