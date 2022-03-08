Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT at $23.00

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 573,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $18,144,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $5,112,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,222. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

