Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT at $23.00

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In other news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,222. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
