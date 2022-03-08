Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $29.22

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 89,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,227. Magnite has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 272,357 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

