Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT at $92.50

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.89 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

