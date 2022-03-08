Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $7.40

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,484. The stock has a market cap of $685.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 4,438,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,524,467 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $7,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 1,299,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,183 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.