Brokers Offer Predictions for Eguana Technologies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eguana Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

