Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $80.93 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

