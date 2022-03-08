Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 11,542 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

