Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $189.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $187.37 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

