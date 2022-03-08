Brookstone Capital Management Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

NYSE AWK opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.72 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

