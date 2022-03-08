Brookstone Capital Management Invests $206,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

