Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

