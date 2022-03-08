Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $3,096,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 691.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

