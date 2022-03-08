Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $17.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,767.03. 137,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,308.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

