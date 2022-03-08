Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 309,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,533. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

