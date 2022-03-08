Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 309,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,533. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

