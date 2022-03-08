Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 154,751 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.00. 29,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,247. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

