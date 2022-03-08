Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.77. 1,319,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,368,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $334.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

