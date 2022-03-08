Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 4,525 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 859,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 1,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.