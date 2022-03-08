Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 616.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. 27,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

