BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 145,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

