Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $785.96 million, a PE ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

