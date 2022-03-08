Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CVGW opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $785.96 million, a PE ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

