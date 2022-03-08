California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CTS worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CTS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CTS by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CTS by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. reduced their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.73. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.40%.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.