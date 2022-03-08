California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Inogen worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inogen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $751.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Inogen (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.