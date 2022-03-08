California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,044 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,535 shares of company stock valued at $775,723. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

