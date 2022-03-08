California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,355 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cars.com worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cars.com by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $982.21 million, a P/E ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

