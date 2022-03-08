California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,041 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Gannett worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after acquiring an additional 772,753 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,927,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gannett by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 340,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 630.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,060,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gannett by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Gannett (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.