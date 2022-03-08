California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,945 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.30. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

