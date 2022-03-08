Calton & Associates Inc. Has $633,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,736,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.