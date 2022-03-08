Calton & Associates Inc. Has $694,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

