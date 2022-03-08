Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

